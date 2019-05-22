John Benedict McGovern was a hero of World War II in the Pacific, achieving the rank of Rear Admiral in the U.S. Navy. He was also a mayor of St. Helena.
John was born in New York City in 1896 to John and Ann McGovern. On Nov. 3, 1917 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York as the U.S. entered World War I. After attending the Naval Academy at Annapolis, he was appointed an officer on June 6, 1918. His first tour of duty was on the USS Montana. He returned to Annapolis in 1924 and studied at Columbia and Fordham universities, achieving a master’s degree in engineering. He was stationed at Mare Island in 1938.
McGovern was already a recognized career officer in engineering when World War II broke out. He soon saw action in the Pacific when the Americans ousted the Japanese from the Aleutian Islands off Alaska.
Admiral McGovern took part in the ferocious battle for Attu in the Aleutians, in which the Japanese fought to the last man and inflicted heavy casualties on the American landing force. In November 1943 Captain McGovern was awarded the Navy Silver Star “for conspicuous gallantry … as commanding officer of a naval vessel [USS J. Franklin Bell] during the occupation of Attu” from May 11-16, 1943. He “carried out landing operations in the vicinity of Holtz Bay…He saved his ship from damage by torpedoes fired by an enemy submarine.”
Battle of Tarawa
Later came the Battle of Tarawa in 1943, one of the bitterest battles in the Pacific due to Japanese resistance. McGovern was one of the top American commanders in this action as the U.S. began its westward advance across the Pacific Ocean and received the following citation: “For exceptionally meritorious conduct…as commander of a Transport Group engaged in operations for the capture of Tarawa Atoll during the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 25, 1943, and for Kwajalein Atoll from December 28, 1943, to February 4, 1944. His skill … outstanding leadership and personal courage contributed to the success of these operations ... C.W. Nimitz, Admiral, U.S. Navy.”
In 1944 McGovern was awarded the Legion of Merit for “outstanding service as a transport group commander in south and central Pacific waters during June-July 1944.” He had led the transport group in landing a Marine brigade on a hostile beach so that the island was captured with a minimum of losses. McGovern also earned many other awards and commendations for his leadership during 30 years in the Navy.
In 1940 Admiral McGovern and his wife Lillian bought “Sherwood,” the former Hans Jensen home, at 1855 Main St. The family of four daughters and one son were active in St. Helena community life.
During World War II McGovern was rarely home, so his visits to town were noted in the St. Helena Star. Lillian McGovern was president of the local Red Cross during the war. Son John B. McGovern, Jr. also joined the Navy. In 1944 both father and son were listed in the Star among the list of local men serving in World War II. The son married Josephine Grassi.
Retires from Navy
In 1947 Admiral McGovern retired from the Navy. Soon he was a member of the Napa County Grand Jury. Upon the resignation of Harry Thorsen, he was appointed to the St. Helena City Council in January 1948. In April 1948 he was elected to the council, which chose him as mayor of St. Helena (today the mayor is elected by the voters). McGovern was a strong and effective leader, though he disagreed with the majority of the council often. He was re-elected to the council in April 1950 and again chosen mayor.
During his term McGovern supported new water and development projects for the city. He tried to bring modern management to city hall, where he was often thwarted. Mayor McGovern also passed a curfew for children under 16.
In January 1951, Admiral McGovern was called to Washington, D.C. amid rumors he might return to active duty in the Navy because of the Korean War. In a letter to the council dated Jan. 18, 1951 he resigned to rejoin the military.
When no longer in office, the former mayor joined the battle over replacing St. Helena’s aging city hall, campaigning to defeat a bond election because he disagreed with the site chosen. On May 5, 1953 the bond for a new city hall and fire house was defeated. The two thirds needed to pass was far from reached. Many voters disapproved of the tax increase, as well as the site chosen.
Admiral McGovern lived out his days in retirement in St. Helena. He died Sept. 30, 1975 and his funeral was at St. Peter’s Chapel on Mare Island. McGovern is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Editor Starr Baldwin wrote an editorial on McGovern’s strong character and opinions, which aroused passions on both sides of an issue before the council. No one doubted his abilities and dedication to public service.