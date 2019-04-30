Girls on the Run Napa & Solano hosts its Making HERstory 5K at Solano Community College in Fairfield on Saturday, May 11.
This year, 565 girls and 127 volunteer life coaches will participate in the 5K at 9 a.m. at Solano College stadium, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield. Supporters – men and boys included – are invited to participate. The event is presented by Soroptimist International Twilight of Vacaville.
All 5K finishers will receive a T-shirt, healthy treats and will be automatically eligible to win prizes donated by Napa Running Company, Fleet Feet Sports Vacaville and Girls on the Run by spinning the prize wheel. Medals will be given to all finishers 13 years old and younger. Awards will be handed out to the top three male and female finishers.
Registration is $30 in advance; $40 on run/walk day; and $10 for past Girls on the Run participants. Celebratory festivities, which run from 8-11 a.m., include face painting, Out of This World Hair, and craft stations.
For the fifth year, a Dream Hall will be hosted to introduce girls to female role models from their community. The team of accomplished women includes attorney Brittany Armstrong, Solano District Office; welder Jai Carrell; orthodontist Mary C. Cooke; CEO of Napa Nuts Bonnie Miluso; and Vallejo police officer Amanda Blain.
Volunteers are also needed. To register, donate or volunteer, visit GOTRNapaSolano.org.