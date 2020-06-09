Renovations begin at St. Helena tennis courts

Renovations begin at St. Helena tennis courts

Renovation of the Crane Park tennis courts began Monday and is expected to be finished by July 31. 

Construction will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The tennis courts will be closed for the duration of the project.

The work will include the installation of a slip-sheet overlay on the four center courts and resurfacing of the two single courts. In addition to the work scheduled for the courts, the fencing on the sides of the courts will be lowered and all sides will be replaced with new chain link wire.

Work may affect access to the park surrounding the courts. Ten parking spaces will be closed off on the south side of the tennis courts for Vintage Contractor Inc.’s staging area.

This project is being funded with Park Impact Fees.

For more information, call the St. Helena Public Works Department at 968-2658.

