Renowned organist to perform at PUC Church in Angwin

Organist Hans Hielscher will present an organ recital at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Pacific Union College Church, 10 Angwin Ave. in Angwin.

A world-renowned organist from Wiesbaden, Germany, Hielscher is stopping in Angwin before his winter tour takes him to Australia. He will present an organ recital on PUC Church's acclaimed IV/85 Rieger organ.

Hielscher has been organist at the Marktkirche in Wiesbaden since 1979. His studies were at the Detmold State Academy of Music and in Paris and Rouen, France. He also studied carillon at The Nederlandse Beiaardschool in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. He has presented more than 3,800 organ recitals around the globe, and his concert tours have taken him to all European countries, the United States (72 U.S. tours), the Bahamas, Israel, Iceland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

Hielscher has been featured on radio and TV broadcasts as well as 23 CD releases on the Motette, Wergo, IFO and Lade labels. He is the author of the books "Alexandre Guilmant - Life and Work," "Famous Organs in the U.S.A." and "The Organ of Wiesbaden Marktkirche." He is a published composer of some 50 works for organ, and has been honored by the French government in Paris for his worldwide engagement in French organ music, being nominated Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 1985.

There is no admission charge; a free-will offering will be taken.

Photos: Napa organist/pianist to retire after 35 years of making music in downtown Napa Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Tom Flesher at Napa's First Presbyterian Church Napa's First Presbyterian Church