 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican Women hand out cookies to Upvalley cops, firefighters

Republican Women hand out cookies to Upvalley cops, firefighters

{{featured_button_text}}
Republican Women hand out cookies to Upvalley cops, firefighters

Members of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated deliver cookies to firefighters at the Angwin Fire Department. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Members of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated deliver cookies to firefighters at the Angwin Fire Department on Monday. The club has been handing out Cookies for Cops and Firefighters to first responders in St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Deer Park and Pope Valley as an ongoing project to give back and care for our Upvalley communities. Club members bake homemade cookies to share with our local police and fire departments as an expression of thanks for their service.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Bay Grape: Not your typical Napa Valley wine shop
Wine

Bay Grape: Not your typical Napa Valley wine shop

  • Updated

The willingness of Josiah Baldivino and Stevie Stacionis to admit that their decision to open a second Bay Grape location in Napa came on the heels of a clarity-inducing mushroom trip in Snow Canyo, Utah, is enough to show that this really isn’t your typical Napa wine business.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News