Republican Women hand out cookies to Upvalley cops, firefighters

Members of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated deliver cookies to firefighters at the Angwin Fire Department on Monday. The club has been handing out Cookies for Cops and Firefighters to first responders in St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Deer Park and Pope Valley as an ongoing project to give back and care for our Upvalley communities. Club members bake homemade cookies to share with our local police and fire departments as an expression of thanks for their service.