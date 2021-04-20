Members of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated deliver cookies to firefighters at the Angwin Fire Department on Monday. The club has been handing out Cookies for Cops and Firefighters to first responders in St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Deer Park and Pope Valley as an ongoing project to give back and care for our Upvalley communities. Club members bake homemade cookies to share with our local police and fire departments as an expression of thanks for their service.
Republican Women hand out cookies to Upvalley cops, firefighters
Related to this story
- Updated
Cookbook author and Napa Valley resident Janet Fletcher has published a new book that explores winery gardens.
- Updated
Napa's Stone Brewing and landlord West Pueblo Partners are caught up in lease dispute at the historic Borreo Building.
- Updated
A Cinco de Mayo celebration returns to La Toque to raise funds for Puertos Abiertos; C Casa plans to moves to Kitchen Door space at Oxbow Public Market.
- Updated
The willingness of Josiah Baldivino and Stevie Stacionis to admit that their decision to open a second Bay Grape location in Napa came on the heels of a clarity-inducing mushroom trip in Snow Canyo, Utah, is enough to show that this really isn’t your typical Napa wine business.
- Updated
New parklets in downtown Calistoga serve as additional outdoor dining space, have been designed for curb appeal, and are here to stay throughout 2021.