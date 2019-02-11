Three speakers will headline the 2019 Retirement Renewal Forums at Napa’s Collabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St. Featured will be specialists in estate planning, safe travel options for retirees, and the realities of long-term care.
The series will open with Napa Probate and Estate Administrative lawyer Bruce Ketron addressing “The State of Your Estate” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.
Ketron will discuss key strategies important in estate planning, how to avoid pitfalls and danger signs often overlooked by retirees, such as up-to-date wills, advance directives, and trust management. He brings more than 30 years of personal and professional experience, sharing anecdotes as well as pertinent information. Questions from the audience will tailor the evening to local needs.
“Travel During Your Renewal Years” discussing travel safety, the best suitable destination, and traveling with a disability will continue the Forum offerings on Tuesday, May 7. The series concludes with “The Realities of Long-term Care” focusing on how to find the right care-giving service and how to evaluate the service you need on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Forums were founded by retirement renewal specialist Kal Edwards with an advisory board, are part of the Collabria Care Community Conversation series and are without charge. However, reservations are recommended, at 252-9087, ext. 272 or send an email to jmcnab@collabriacare.org