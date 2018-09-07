Reunion of college buddies, 47 years later, held in Modesto this past smmer
In May 1971 as the school year ended at Newbold College near Bracknell in Berkshire, England, a group of mostly American students gathered to say goodbye. One of them was St. Helena resident Ric Henry, who spent his sophomore year at Newbold College.
Today he recalls that time, “After a year of overcast and drizzling rain, the sun comes out for the close of the school year. We were giddy with excitement about being released and going on summer adventures on the Continent. We felt sorry for students who were merely returning home. Amongst all this excitement, we said our goodbyes to our new lifelong friends and to friends that we knew we’d never see again.
“That’s how these pictures came about. As we backslapped, hugged and reassured each other that we’d meet again, somewhere in the world, somebody walked by with a camera. As a joke, we said, ‘Hey, take a picture of us on that car.’ So we did.” And another photo with the six of them on Roger Cerfantyne’s Morris Minor and then on Henry’s Triumph 500 motorcycle, which had spent the year, apart, in Henry’s dorm room. Then, as Henry writes, “We went our separate ways.”
Besides Henry and Cerfantyne, who lives in Birmingham, England, the group includes David Goodgame of Crescent City; Dave Jamieson of Modesto; Larry Rolands of Portland and Roger Handysides of San Diego.
Earlier this year, Cerfantyne announced he was coming to the states for a visit. It was then that Jamieson decided to try to get the gang back together for a reunion photo. He tracked down Handysides, who is still an English citizen, although he has lived here most of his adult life.
Henry said he has remained friends with Goodgame and the two shared a room for the last half of the year in 1971. He has also kept in touch with Jamieson. “I ran into him at registration for my junior year spring quarter back at PUC. I was planning to live at my parents’ house in Santa Rosa and commute every day to PUC. Dave convinced me to room with him in a shack of a house in Angwin,” Henry writes.
“That summer, we also roomed together in Beirut as Jamieson couldn’t stand to be away from his girlfriend for the summer. We visited Roger Cerfantyne in Birmingham, England, as we returned home.” At that time, the photo staged was the three of them, along with Jamieson’s girlfriend and later wife, Gingie Cowles, crossing Abbey Road. In the photo, Henry was running to grab his camera, because it was on a tripod in the road, in the middle of traffic.
Although Henry said he ran into Larry Rolands at a Taco Bell in Riverside in 1974, he hadn’t seen him since. Rolands turned out to be the hardest to find, although he has been living in Portland for the past 30 years.
Henry writes, “Jamieson kept the reunion a surprise to Cerfantyne. It slowly became apparent to him as we gathered at Jamieson’s home in Modesto. We took the reunion picture (with Henry’s 1936 Buick) about two hours later.”
Henry writes, “We mostly reminisced about the good times and the pranks that we were all involved in. Our sophomore year was truly a time for sophomoric pranks. One night, we took all the legs off the tables in the cafeteria. During our enforced chapel temperance meeting, about a dozen of us stood up, publicly resigned, and stormed out of chapel. Our same English history teacher, witnessed this demonstration from the chapel lobby. He followed us to my room and yelled at us for a bit.
“Then there was the night of the great panty raid. After midnight, we climbed through a second-story window in the girls’ dorm, which was a gigantic old manor house. We then went our separate ways, connecting the next morning. As one would suspect, word of our adventure spread. We ended up around two weeks later, singly or with a co-conspirator, knocking on the dean’s door and confessing to our transgression. We were lucky to have a mild-mannered South African as our dorm dean.”
Attending college in England
As he dropped off these photos, Henry also shared what he wrote -- his memories from 47 years ago -- including why he had to attend Newbold College for his sophomore year. He writes he wasn’t allowed to return to Pacific Union College because “apparently I had exceeded the number of times that the Dean of Students had written letters to me, directing me to talk to the dorm dean about getting another haircut and doubling my worship attendance.”
He continues, “I was reading my last and final letter from the Dean, in late August, as my older brother, Bryan, walked into the house after his year abroad at Newbold. He told me to not worry about the Dean and PUC as he had asked the Principal of Newbold that morning if I could attend there. I left within two weeks on my first commercial airplane ride from Oakland to Gatwick.
“Newbold College served as the Adventists’ primary college in Europe. Students from 27 countries attended. The United Kingdom and the United States represented just over 70 of the 220 students."
'Best of times, worst of times'
“Our year abroad was like a Dickensian draftee's two years hitch in the army. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Some of the best experiences of our lives were interspersed with periods of loneliness and longing to be back home. A few students did return home. But like the army life, our enforced time together created a sense of camaraderie and shared feeling that we were all in this together. Like the draftee’s experience, we made some of our best buddies that went with us throughout life.
“None of the Americans were financially able to return home during the fall, Christmas, or spring breaks. So we hitchhiked in groups around the UK, Ireland, and the Continent. There’s nothing like sleeping in parks, forests, and under bridges to help strengthen one’s bonds of camaraderie.
“Our year abroad also forced us to confront the conflicting aspects of what it meant to be an American. It was hard for us not to be the ‘ugly Americans.’ We were loud and fairly disrespectful of the older traditions and cultures. We met with disapproval when we did a sketch comedy scene spoofing the Queen on All Nations Night. It was hard for us to comprehend people’s reverence and deference to a class of society that was just born into it.
“It was especially hard to be an American abroad during the height of the Vietnam War. The other students couldn’t understand what a big country like America was doing beating up on such a little country. Many late night dorm bull sessions had us stating that we didn’t vote for the war and were against it.
“All the foreign students studying in Europe hitchhiked with the flag of their country sewn onto their backpacks. Many Americans hitched with Canadian flags. A Belgian student friend of mine took me across the channel for Christmas break. I stayed a few nights at his house and then he took me to a bridge leading out of town so I could hitch to Nuremburg, where my oldest brother, Weiland, was stationed in the army. The graffiti on the bridge read, 'Yankee go home.'”
Thanksgiving celebration
“These experiences contrasted greatly with our Thanksgiving celebration. That’s one holiday that is solely American. We invited our English history teacher to join us for our Thanksgiving candlelit dinner. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as we sang 'God Bless America.' The history teacher said that never before had he ever experienced such patriotism.
“We went to college during a time of cultural and generational conflict and change. We wanted to change the world for the better. We sought social justice and equality. We wanted to help those more disadvantaged than ourselves. Even though our college majors at the time were as disparate as religion, history, English, and music, all six of us ended up with careers in some type of counseling.
“I returned to Pacific Union College for my senior year and met the daughter of my former dean of students who caused me to attend Newbold. Had he told me about his daughter, I might have been more receptive to cutting my hair and attending more worship services. I’m the only person I know of who has received more letters from his future father-in-law than from his future wife.”
Editor’s Note: Ric Henry grew up in Northern California during the 1950s and ’60s, started college at Pacific Union College in 1969 and met Cheryl in October 1972. They were married 14 months later and after graduate school, residencies and jobs, they moved to Deer Park and then Angwin in 1990. They moved to St. Helena in 2002. Cheryl, who had lived in Angwin with her family since 1965, retired Jan. 31, 2017.