Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga

The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is the rector at St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The congregation of St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church invites everyone to the 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 10 service for the sermon of the Rev. Dr. Alan Jones, a dynamic preacher who was Dean of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco from 1985 until 2009. In addition to being a compelling and renowned preacher, Jones is a prolific writer of books, articles, and editorial opinions. He draws from poetic and literary sources in his imaginative sermons and presentations. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 1314 Spring St.

