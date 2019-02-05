The congregation of St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church invites everyone to the 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 10 service for the sermon of the Rev. Dr. Alan Jones, a dynamic preacher who was Dean of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco from 1985 until 2009. In addition to being a compelling and renowned preacher, Jones is a prolific writer of books, articles, and editorial opinions. He draws from poetic and literary sources in his imaginative sermons and presentations. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 1314 Spring St.