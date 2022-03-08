Review: St. Helena Drama's 'The Addams Family' is ghoulish fun

On Friday, the drama department at St. Helena High School welcomed audiences back (inside!) to their performing arts center with the musical “The Addams Family.” This is the 14th collaboration between drama department director Patti Coyle, and longtime music director Craig Bond.

The show is an adaptation of the cartoons that Charles Addams drew for The New Yorker from 1938 until his death in 1988. The Addamses celebrate the macabre, the gross, and the mysterious, but in a hilarious way. They have become a much beloved set of characters, and this production was an ideal presentation of their morbid charm.

The plot centers around Wednesday, who is growing up. Apparently she has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a “normal” boy, and wants to marry him. The problem is, will Morticia and Gomez approve of a corn-fed, letter jacket-wearing, blond boy planning to take over his father’s business marrying their daughter? Isn’t he too straight-laced? Wednesday invites Lucas and his family to the Addams’ mansion for dinner where everyone can meet, and let’s just say that things don’t go according to plan.

Uncle Fester has his own plan, however. He summons the ancestors from the family crypt by dancing on their graves. Out of the granite mausoleum comes a ghostly coterie of white-faced ancestors who can aid the family in bringing a resolution to this problem.

Rhett Ryan plays Fester with all the giddy lunacy of a 5-year-old overloaded with jelly beans and marshmallow Peeps at Easter. He is positively manic with a bald head, eyes blackened with mascara and wearing a gray smock reminiscent of a uniform from a mental institution. He has a high-pitched delirious laugh and prances around the stage like a drunken druid around a maypole.

Wednesday, played earnestly by Anna Harrington, implores Gabriel DuBois’s Gomez not to tell Morticia (Kaitlyn Valenzuela) about the boy in her life. Gomez then becomes torn between his fealty to his daughter, and his commitment to transparency with his wife.

DuBois plays Gomez with an innocence that is absolutely winning. Gomez is best when he has the energy (and interests) of a teenage boy, which DuBois completely inhabited. Gomez suggests to Mal, Lucas’ father, that they go swimming and Mal remarks that they don’t have bathing suits. Gomez exclaims, “Never mind! Let’s be crazy!” Also, his Spanish accent never faltered, even with the vocal gymnastics his lines, and songs, required.

Valenzuela, likewise, seemed perfectly cast as Morticia. She is tall and thin, with alabaster skin that made her slinky black dress and waist-length hair seem even darker. She was distant, decisive and authoritative — a seductive wraith who rarely unfolded her arms.

In my understanding of the Addams universe, Pugsley always seemed like an afterthought. Not in this production, given Alejandro Guzman’s performance. Here Pugsley is a lackadaisical stoner — irreverent, unflappable and mischievous. He steals one of Grandmama’s (a rickety and raspy Haven Demchuk) potions, the acrimonium, to give to Wednesday in hopes that the liquid will make Wednesday forget about Lucas.

Unfortunately it’s not Wednesday that drinks it, but Alice, Lucas’ mother, played by Abigail Langhoff. Alice is supposed to be the opposite of Morticia — the sunshine versus moonlight, or cheerfulness versus morbidity. She first comes on stage speaking exclusively in rhyming couplets — an exceptionally cheerful thing to do, lines which Langhoff gleefully delivers. But when she begins to choke at the dinner table and Lucas hands her the chalice filled with the acrimonium, she transforms into some bestial vixen, her chirpy disposition replaced by that of a siren without any inhibitions. She jumps up on the dinner table and crawls toward her husband on all fours, like a tiger stalking its prey. (This might have been my favorite part in the show.) Langhoff looked like she was having the time of her life, doing on stage what one cannot do in real life.

Anna Harrington was a winning Wednesday. Though playing a confident, capable and intelligent young lady may not be that much of a stretch.

By the final curtain call, I realized that this play is about a universal experience everyone goes through. Wednesday can’t be an adolescent forever. Eventually all children take ownership of their lives and make their own choices. Wednesday is making hers. I can’t help but think this is unfortunate, though. Why couldn’t she have fallen in love with a vampire? Or a funeral director? Or a warlock? These would have been so much more interesting than a football player from Ohio who wants to blandly inherit the family business.

The reason is that if she did, we wouldn’t have a show. The Addamses can’t live in a vacuum. The reason they are funny is because they are so different from us. It is necessary for them to come into contact with the normal world in order for their weirdness to be accentuated and validated. Girls Wednesday’s age are all looking outward, exploring the world. It’s only natural. I just hope that in doing that, she doesn’t forget the “creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky” place where she came from.

John Henry Martin forgot to mention how amazing the costumes were. Email him at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com and go see the show!