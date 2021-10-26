Review: St. Helena's Drama's 'Almost, Maine' shines, even when the lights go out

At the local bar called, hilariously, the “Moosepaddy,” one guy, who inherited an HVAC business after his dad who moved south (to Vermont), runs into an old flame who ghosted him a couple months ago. He wants to get back together, but finds out she is at her bachelorette party. His love is unrequited. She notices he has a new tattoo that says “Villian” on his forearm. (Villian rhymes with Lillian.) She asks what that means. He says that he wanted the word “Villain” but misspelled it for the tattoo artist. The girl has no time for this and awkwardly returns to the bachelorette party. The boisterous waitress sees his hangdog look and explains that if you're sad at the Moosepaddy, you drink for free. This cheers him up and he asks her name. “Villian” she says. The seeds for love are planted.

The most clever one was where a woman walks into her boyfriend’s living room and says that she wants to break up. She has all the love he gave to her in her car and is going to return it to him. And she wants all the love she gave to him back. She is neurotic and hyperactive. He looks like he just woke up. She retrieves all the love he gave her, which she has to carry in two huge duffel bags, and drops them on the floor. When he retrieves the love she gave him in response to her emphatic demand, he produces a change purse.