Review: St. Helena's Drama's 'Almost, Maine' shines, even when the lights go out

During the intermission of St. Helena High School’s Friday night performance of “Almost, Maine,” Patti Coyle, the director of the drama department, said that this wasn’t the best night to come see the play.
The reason she said this was that the outdoor theater built in front of the high school’s $14 million performing arts center lost power 15 minutes into the first act. The entire stage went dark and emergency boxes (inexplicably necessary outside in a tent) cast a blinding white light over the audience.
I disagreed with Coyle immediately when she said this because, even though the audience could hardly see the actors, and the actors could hardly see each other, they continued their scene, quite literally, without missing a beat. It was the height of professionalism, not from Broadway veterans, but students who are just old enough to be getting a driver’s license.
I’m afraid, however, in the three years I have been covering high school theater in the Napa Valley, that this is the caliber of young actors I’ve come to expect from Mrs. Coyle’s drama department. While it was impressive, it was not surprising.
I asked Coyle if the importance of being so unflappable on stage was something she taught her young thespians. She couldn’t think of a time when she explicitly told her students never to break character. Despite that, they didn’t.
Exuding bubbly charm and preternatural grace under pressure, Coyle let the audience know what had happened, and asked for our patience. (It was at this time when I struck up a conversation with the mother of one of the students, who mentioned the price tag of the performing arts center.)
Despite what you may think about other sectors of our economy, artists are actually the most resilient. They capitalize on their practice of looking at the world differently than the rest of us to solve problems in ways that less inventive people cannot. The drive to make art being central to human experience, painters, sculptors, actors, et al, will stop at nothing to express themselves regardless of the constraints. And that night, such resiliency manifested itself in: flashlights.
Coyle appeared on stage, illuminated brightly in a circle of white light, and announced that the show would, indeed, go on. She had found two industrial strength flashlights and got two technical directors to kneel down in front of the stage and illuminate the actors.
Would you believe that the flashlights were better than the professional lighting? It seemed like since the play is set in a fairly rural place like Maine, and since most of the scenes took place outside — on porches, at doorsteps and in yards — that the scenes would actually be illuminated by flashlights were they to take place in real life.
So I was a little disappointed when about 15 minutes later, after Coyle found five extension cords and tested all of the outlets in the vestibule, then the theater, and finally found an outlet that worked in the orchestra pit. The lights and music came back on, the flashlights were put away, and everybody clapped.
The play is a collection of vignettes employing mostly two, but no more than three, actors. They are conversations taking place on one night in the unincorporated town of Almost, Maine. (The town doesn’t exist. For some reason Google Maps will direct you to the Chanticleers Theater in Castro Valley.)
The characters are awkward, misunderstood, naive, kooky, and quite frankly, wonderful. It is harder to play a character that is idiosyncratic than one that is straightforward. (Who had the harder job in “Rain Man?” Tom Cruise or Dustin Hoffman?) And these characters were so nutty that they required very nuanced performances to make them believable.
Because of this, it may be the perfect play to be staged by high school students. I think an adolescent’s sense of the absurd and awkward gave them the empathy needed to so compassionately play such offbeat characters.
Perhaps most winning was that the plot of each vignette was about two people wanting love and finding it, but doing it in a way fitting for their quirky personality.
At the local bar called, hilariously, the “Moosepaddy,” one guy, who inherited an HVAC business after his dad who moved south (to Vermont), runs into an old flame who ghosted him a couple months ago. He wants to get back together, but finds out she is at her bachelorette party. His love is unrequited. She notices he has a new tattoo that says “Villian” on his forearm. (Villian rhymes with Lillian.) She asks what that means. He says that he wanted the word “Villain” but misspelled it for the tattoo artist. The girl has no time for this and awkwardly returns to the bachelorette party. The boisterous waitress sees his hangdog look and explains that if you're sad at the Moosepaddy, you drink for free. This cheers him up and he asks her name. “Villian” she says. The seeds for love are planted.
The most clever one was where a woman walks into her boyfriend’s living room and says that she wants to break up. She has all the love he gave to her in her car and is going to return it to him. And she wants all the love she gave to him back. She is neurotic and hyperactive. He looks like he just woke up. She retrieves all the love he gave her, which she has to carry in two huge duffel bags, and drops them on the floor. When he retrieves the love she gave him in response to her emphatic demand, he produces a change purse.
The physical representation of the love one gives is brilliant. When she sees how little she gave to him, she is mortified. He is nonplussed. But then she opens the change purse, and inside is a ring. And he gets down on one knee.
All of the performances were precious; spot on and authentic portrayals of lifelike, imperfect people.
Something I haven’t mentioned is that this is SHHS Drama Department’s return to live theater after a pandemic-induced year and a half hiatus. Not to mention a horrific fire year. It wasn’t the monumental “Newsies” or the tour de force of “The Laramie Project.” Instead it was a graceful, gentle and lighthearted reentry into a world that has changed.
