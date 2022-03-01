Review: UpStage Napa Valley returns with 'Dial M for Murder'

The crime thriller “Dial M for Murder,” currently playing at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall through March 13, provided plenty of intrigue for the audience on its opening night.

The first full-length play that UpStage Napa Valley has produced in two years stars several veteran USNV players, as well as two actors new to the company, and is directed by Sharie Renault. The audience at last Friday’s performance was completely “dialed” into the suspense, and if you can get tickets, you will be too.

This 1954 play, written by Frederick Knott, is a classic Hitchcockian thriller. Retired opera singer Tony Wendice (Russ Kladko) has discovered that his socialite wife Margot (Lauren Haugen) is hiding an affair with an American crime fiction writer named Max Halliday (Fred Ireland). This is an obvious problem for Tony: It’s Margot’s wealth that sustains him. How can he maintain his lavish lifestyle if Margot leaves him?

With typical British aplomb, Tony devises what he sees as the perfect solution: he will murder Margot and cash in her life insurance policy.

The scheme is complex: Murder Margot — without sullying his delicate English deportment — by enlisting an old college ne'er-do-well, Captain Lesgate (Jack Stuart). As the elements of this nefarious plot click into place, the suspense builds until murder explodes on a darkened set. It’s almost the perfect crime and it’s up to Inspector Hubbard (Paul Cotten) — with the help of Max Halliday — to find the key to the tawdry deed.

The audience loved the play’s intrigue and suspense. Even with the few minor technical mishaps, the show clicked together as it picked up speed. It was great medicine for a community theater scene that’s been largely stalled by two years of pandemic-induced uncertainty and isolation. This performance was exactly what this audience wanted and needed.

Listening to the audience during intermission, this reporter heard many compliments: Lauren Haugen was “very graceful” as “Margot” in the role that Grace Kelly had once portrayed. Russ Kladko “really nuanced” his opera-singer character of “Tony” with his rendition of Rossini’s “Largo Al Factotum.” One audience member even found the calm, evil portrayal of Captain Lesgate by Jack Stuart “particularly creepy."

The second act opened with a scene of despair. Fred Ireland’s Max paced nervously as he tried to unravel Tony’s plot. But it was Paul Cotton’s Chief Inspector Hubbard who masterfully lifted the suspense and pulled all the elements of this ‘50s thriller to a very satisfying conclusion.

Leading up to the opening performance, Renault mentioned how difficult this play has been for the troop. “It's a huge Retro play that OMG has so much business and sound cues and we've only been in the performance space two nights before opening,” she said in a text message. But, despite those difficulties, the actors and crew rose to the challenge and the audience cheered with appreciation and a standing ovation.

“This is truly community theater from the heart,” said board president Stuart Harrison. “After two years of the pandemic, Upstage Napa Valley is back.”

Dial M for Murder will continue at Grace Episcopal Church, Newton Hall until March 13: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at upstagenapavalley.org or at the door. Adults are $25; students are $15.

And consider supporting UpStage Napa Valley, a qualified 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization under the umbrella of the Calistoga Theater. All donations are tax-deductible.

