Rianda House holds Rally4Rianda Classic and Community Open House

Rianda House will hold several events in May to support enrichment programs for UpValley older adults.

Rally4Rianda Classic

Friday, May 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Spottswoode Estate, St. Helena

A special fundraising event hosted by the Rianda House Board of Directors to gather supporters to Rally4Rianda, celebrate Older Americans Month and Rianda House’s 14th anniversary, and thank Executive Director Julie Spencer, who retires this month after being at the helm since 2008.

"Since joining Rianda House in 2008, the year we opened, Julie has grown the organization, our programs, and our community impact with leadership, resourcefulness, collaboration, dedication, and compassion," said Peter Working, Rianda House Board Chair. "We’re honored and deeply grateful for Julie’s legacy, and she will always be a part of the Rianda House family. We wish her the best in her retirement and thank her for all she’s done to make Rianda House a beloved and vital part of the UpValley community ... and for the joy she’s brought to so many.

Guests may also meet Rianda House's new Executive Director Maury Robertson, stroll the Spottswoode gardens, toast with Spottswoode wines, savor bites by Elaine Bell Catering, admire several one-of-a-kind classic cars, and sway to the music of Kith & Kin. Rianda House thanks Beth Novak Milliken and Sloan and Priscilla Upton for sponsoring the event.

Ticket: $200 ($100 tax-deductible). Purchase at riandahouse.org. RSVP by May 16.

Rally4Rianda Community Open House

Thursday, May 26, 3-6 p.m. at Rianda House, St. Helena

A causal Mix & Mingle celebration during Rally4Rianda. Enjoy light refreshments and anniversary cake, chat with Rianda boardmembers, staff and instructors, and bid farewell to Julie Spencer.

No cost to attend, but donations are encouraged to help Rianda reach its fundraising goal by May 31. Donate early in honor of your favorite older adult and double your contribution through the Rally4Rianda Match Challenge.

Personally deliver your gift when you attend one of the Rally4Rianda events or go to riandahouse.org and click on the Rally4Rianda logo.

Rally4Rianda 2022 Match Challenge Team

Rianda House has received gifts from the following donors who contributed to this year’s Rally4Rianda Match Challenge to help the nonprofit exceed its $150,000 Rally4Rianda 2022 fundraising goal:

• Boeschen Family Foundation

• Pay It Forward Foundation

• Trinchero Family Estates

• Terry & Anne Clark

• Julie Spencer

• Richard and Barbara Shurtz

• Alan and Sarah Galbraith

• Rianda House Board of Directors