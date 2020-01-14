Although the object of bridge is to win tricks for your side and play an enjoyable game of cards, for Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, their main objective is to help them stay mentally sharp. Bridge plays a similar role for an estimated 25 million American adults, most older than 50, who have come to appreciate the intellectual and social stimulation the game provides.
With existing intermediate level and duplicate bridge groups in place at the senior activity center in St. Helena, Rianda House is hosting a series of beginning bridge classes in Calistoga with the goal of expanding their offerings to more Upvalley adults interested in learning to play while exercising their minds.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Jan. 17 at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., the seven-week class will be an introduction to bridge. Linda Marin of the Bridge Gallery in Santa Rosa will lead the class and participants will learn the basics of the game, terminology, opening bids, responses, and how to plan and play a hand.
Cost for the full seven-week program is $95 and includes instruction, materials, snacks and lots of practice. For information or to register, call Elizabeth at Rianda House, 963-8555.