Rianda House poker tournament returns to St. Helena

Susan Durbrow

Susan Durbrow celebrates her first-place finish in the 2019 Casino Rianda poker tournament.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Rianda House's 11th annual Texas Hold'em Tournament returns Friday, March 25, at Grace Episcopal Church's Bourn Hall in St. Helena.

Whether you’re a beginner or pro, enjoy the thrill of a perfect hand or perfect bluff with your friends while supporting Rianda House’s no-cost programs. Players receive $5,000 in poker chips, dinner, drinks, and the chance to win prizes and bragging rights.

Dinner and practice tables will be at 5:30 p.m., with the tournament and prizes at 6:30. 

Seating is limited to 50 players ($80 tickets) and 20 dinner guests ($35 tickets). For tickets go to riandahouse.org or call 963-8555 ext. 101.

Proof of full vaccination and boosting is required, and masks will be required for unvaccinated people. 

