Rianda House poker tournament returns to St. Helena

Rianda House's 11th annual Texas Hold'em Tournament returns Friday, March 25, at Grace Episcopal Church's Bourn Hall in St. Helena.

Whether you’re a beginner or pro, enjoy the thrill of a perfect hand or perfect bluff with your friends while supporting Rianda House’s no-cost programs. Players receive $5,000 in poker chips, dinner, drinks, and the chance to win prizes and bragging rights.

Dinner and practice tables will be at 5:30 p.m., with the tournament and prizes at 6:30.

Seating is limited to 50 players ($80 tickets) and 20 dinner guests ($35 tickets). For tickets go to riandahouse.org or call 963-8555 ext. 101.

Proof of full vaccination and boosting is required, and masks will be required for unvaccinated people.