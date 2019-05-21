St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church is hosting a “Rise Against Hunger” event at the church after the June 2 services from noon to 2 p.m.
It is a community-building event for all ages, and some 70 parishioners have signed up.
The volunteers will have lunch and learn about the issues involved with ending worldwide hunger, and the United Nations’ goal of erasing it by 2030, before sorting, bagging and boxing dehydrated food that will feed the hungry.
In addition to feeding the world’s hungry with nutritious food distributed through partner organization around the world, Rise Against Hunger aims to empower communities through education and programs aimed at increasing agricultural production and incomes with improved agricultural methods, business skills and market access.
For more information, call the church office at 963-4157.