FOR THE STAR
Join the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, for the museum's annual Treasure Hunt, inspired by Stevenson’s pirate classic "Treasure Island."
Families will hunt for clues and compete to find the treasure while exploring downtown St. Helena.
The hunt starts at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum next to the St. Helena Public Library. Clues are available in both English and Spanish. Pirate costumes are encouraged.
Participating pirates must be accompanied by an adult. Children cannot be left unattended.
For information or to volunteer (dressed as a pirate), please contact the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum at office@stevensonmuseum.org or 707-963-3757.
