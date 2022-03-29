Robert Louis Stevenson Poetry Night returns to St. Helena's RLS Museum

Join the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum at the St. Helena Public Library in celebrating the art of the spoken word at Stevenson Poetry Night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Part of Arts Council Napa Valley’s Arts in April program, the evening will feature several works by Robert Louis Stevenson and offer the opportunity for other poets to recite favorite works and/or perform original pieces.
Attendees will also be treated to a reading by Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon. All members of the public are invited to listen, perform, and share in this globally appreciated form of art.
The author of "Treasure Island" spent his honeymoon in an old mining cabin outside Calistoga. St. Helena's Robert Louis Stevenson Museum offers a glimpse at the author's writing methods and unconventional family life.