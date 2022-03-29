Robert Louis Stevenson Poetry Night returns to St. Helena's RLS Museum

Join the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum at the St. Helena Public Library in celebrating the art of the spoken word at Stevenson Poetry Night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

Part of Arts Council Napa Valley’s Arts in April program, the evening will feature several works by Robert Louis Stevenson and offer the opportunity for other poets to recite favorite works and/or perform original pieces.

Attendees will also be treated to a reading by Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon. All members of the public are invited to listen, perform, and share in this globally appreciated form of art.

For those who would like to ensure a performance slot, please sign up online by April 17 at https://stevensonmuseum.org/events/programs/.

Light refreshments will be provided. To ensure a safe and fun event, participants and audience members are asked to please comply with all health and safety measures in place.