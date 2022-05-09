Robertson to head St. Helena-based Rianda House

Maury Robertson has been named the next executive director of Rianda House, the senior center serving the Upvalley.

Robertson will arrive on May 16, bringing decades of experience as an executive director that includes starting a successful church in Yuba City, serving the homeless in Seattle, and most recently, working with the Vashon Island Growers Association in Washington state.

Outside of the nonprofit world, Robertson has served as a seminary professor while revamping the school's online program. He has played French Horn professionally, written four books, contributed inspirational essays to the local paper, and created an online course for students of ancient Greek.

Last year he started Capstone Filmmakers, devoted to helping senior adults capture their legacies.

"I have lived a rich and diverse life," Robertson said. "I was looking for an exceptional organization where I could sink some roots in a community and make this last chapter of my life my best. Rianda House fit the bill perfectly. My wife grew up in Novato and has always fantasized about living in St. Helena. It's a dream come true for both of us. We're still pinching ourselves."

Julie Spencer has led Rianda House for the past 14 years. According to a press release from Rianda House, "Julie's clear-eyed vision, deep compassion, and tireless service has made Rianda House a household name in the UpValley. Under her leadership Rianda House is known for collaboration, being there in crisis, and most of all, exceptional services for older adults."

"As one who has started nonprofits from the ground up, I am in awe of what Julie has accomplished," Robertson said. "I am eager to work with Julie to pass the baton and carry on the tradition."

Robertson has been married to his wife, Julie, for 33 years. In his spare time he loves to write and hike. The couple has three grown children.