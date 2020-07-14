'Romeo and Juliet' on a virtual balcony

Josie Goldfarb, an incoming senior at St. Helena High School, plays Juliet. She last appeared onstage in St. Helena Drama's March production of "Newsies," which had its two-week run cut short by the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions.

Goldfarb said connecting with the other actors and playing off their performances hasn't been as difficult as she expected. When she and Romeo gaze into each other's eyes, they're actually gazing into their own webcams.

"It's hard to look at someone on the screen and also look into your camera so that it looks like you're looking at them," she said. "But it's been really interesting and fun."

Goldfarb has been acting since she was 7, but this is her first time doing Shakespeare. She performed a monologue from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" for her virtual audition.

And in case you're wondering, no, actors in a virtual production can't read off cue cards or teleprompters. Goldfarb said it's easy to tell when someone's not looking directly at their webcam.