Members of the St. Helena Rotary Club, parents, and children from St. Helena Preschool For All gathered for a picnic potluck Saturday at Crane Park. The celebration marked the end of a two-month campaign that raised $27,500 for scholarships for 3- and 4-year-olds in St. Helena to attend preschool. Rotary and their sponsors Grace Episcopal Church, Sunshine Foods, Joice Beatty Scholarship Fund, an anonymous donor, and Jennifer Lamb matched individual donations from caring community members.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.