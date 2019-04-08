Russ and Leona Aves of St. Helena celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 4. Russ is known around town for building several homes and wineries, including Yverdon (now Terra Valentine), and for restoring old cars, including the 1932 Ford coupe he bought as a teenager. Leona, along with her friend Linda Bertoli, won the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their volunteer work with the St. Helena Community Food Pantry. The couple have two children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
