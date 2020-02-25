Rutherford Dust Society showcases 2020 Premiere Napa Valley wines

Rutherford’s heritage goes back further than many imagine. While wine lovers beyond those strictly in the industry know about George Yount and Yountville, not enough people are aware of the fact that one of Yount’s granddaughters, Elizabeth, married Thomas Rutherford, and it was Thomas who dug his heels into serious winemaking with the goal of making premium wines.

Sure, it helped that his grandfather-in-law bequeathed more than 1,000 acres to the newlyweds in 1864, but Thomas Rutherford did not let that gift go fallow.

Innovation in Rutherford continues today. While the local Rutherford Dust Society celebrates its 25th anniversary, the greatest feat is the group’s ability to become the first appellation association in Napa Valley to have 100% participation in the Napa Green Land Sustainable Winegrowing Certification. Let me repeat that: ONE HUNDRED PERCENT. A quick look shows over 60 members in the Society.

You can review and argue size or any other potential disproportion you want, but if you know group associations at all, it is not easy to get everyone to concentrate on one particular initiative -- it is a feat of great proportion.