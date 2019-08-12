Peju Winery will hold its 12th annual Grape Stomp from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 8466 St. Helena Highway in Rutherford.
The event includes grape stomping, a team competition and a chef-prepared, farm to table lunch created with produce from the winery’s garden.
“Kick off your shoes and experience the thrill of stomping grapes with your bare feet,” said Ann Marie Howle, Experience Team manager. Guests will compete in pairs to stomp the most grape juice and the top stomp team wins prizes for its members. If guests come dressed in custom team shirts or costumes, they can compete for “best team theme” and “best team shirt.” Each member of the winning team receives a commemorative Peju Grape Stomp prize.
Tickets are $150 for winery club members and $175 for the public and must be purchased in advance. Tickets available at shop.peju.com/SHOP.AMS?LEVEL=MID&CAT=TIX.