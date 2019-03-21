Lefever Salon welcomes Miriam “Lolita” Ruvalcaba to its staff.
Ruvalcaba has been a professional cosmetologist for 13 years. She completed her advanced studies of hair mastery from Pivot Point and the Vidal Sassoon Academy. She specializes in hair cutting, coloring, and styling. Ruvalcaba is also an experienced Master Barber offering men’s cut and beard trims. She is available for any special events and will travel to meet any of your hair care needs.
Lefever Salon is at 1334 Vidovich Ave., Suite B in St. Helena. To reach Ruvalcaba call (707) 815-0103 or email LolitaHairStyles@gmail.com.