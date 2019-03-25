St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club, the Saints Athletic Association, will hold its 15th annual “Fajita Fest” fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at the Native Sons Hall on Spring Street. This popular hometown event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia, a no-host bar and Charbay vodka, and a delicious fajita dinner from Villa Corona. This year long-time SAA member Roger Trinchero will be honored for his continuing support of Saints athletics and his generous contributions to our community.
Tickets are available for $40 per person or $350 for a table for eight by contacting Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com or online at shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita.
Funds raised will benefit all sports programs and athletes at St. Helena High School.