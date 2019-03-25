Try 3 months for $3
Doors to the Native Sons Hall, St. Helena

The doors to the St. Helena Parlor No. 53 of the Native Sons of the Golden West have been in place since the hall was built in 1915.

 Mariam Hansen photo

St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club, the Saints Athletic Association, will hold its 15th annual “Fajita Fest” fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at the Native Sons Hall on Spring Street. This popular hometown event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia, a no-host bar and Charbay vodka, and a delicious fajita dinner from Villa Corona. This year long-time SAA member Roger Trinchero will be honored for his continuing support of Saints athletics and his generous contributions to our community.

Tickets are available for $40 per person or $350 for a table for eight by contacting Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com or online at shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita.

Funds raised will benefit all sports programs and athletes at St. Helena High School.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags