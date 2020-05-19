Saccato offers free online mindfulness workshops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regional mindfulness teacher and author JoAnn Saccato, MA, will present two live online workshops for those curious about mindfulness and those interested in how mindfulness can help with emotional reactivity, stress and anxiety.

The workshops are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.

"The Curious About Mindfulness? workshop is intended for those that have heard about mindfulness and are wanting to understand it and its potential benefits more fully," said Saccato, who has practiced mindfulness for more than 25 years and has taught since 2013.

The free 90-minute “Curious About Mindfulness?” workshop is 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

A brief history and definition of mindfulness, recent scientific findings, and simple stillness, heart-centered and gentle movement exercises will be explored in the workshop.

"The Mindfulness for Stress Reduction Workshop is tailored for those wanting to focus on mindfulness' application to help relieve stress, stress related illnesses, anxiety and emotional reactivity," said Saccato. "I'm hearing a lot from people that the current COVID-19 situation is triggering disaster related stress and the uncertainty of our situation is contributing to anxiety."