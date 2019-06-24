Sailing the Atlantic for nine months changed the life of a St. Helena teen

When you’re a natural-born storyteller like St. Helena’s Grayson Capener, it helps to have some terrific stories to tell.
And boy, does she ever, thanks to the nine months she spent during her junior year sailing the Atlantic Ocean in the 210-foot Sørlandet, the sort of square-rigged tall ship that most of us only read about in historical novels.
Capener, who graduated from St. Helena High School on June 7, can tell you about the time she was on night watch when a mysterious tanker – probably Russian – failed to respond upon being hailed and almost collided with the Sørlandet, in flagrant violation of basic maritime etiquette.
She’s seen dolphins frolicking through bioluminescent plankton “like angels” swimming in the pitch-black of night.
She’s met unforgettable characters like Adrian, a burly, piratical-looking crew member Capener called “The Big Unfriendly Giant” even though he was really “a big teddy bear.” And the bright and eccentric French math teacher everyone called “Philippe Flop” who’d spent much of his life finagling teaching jobs in highly restricted countries like Cuba and North Korea.
And then there are the friends she made, bonding over a shared experience that was so unforgettable that real life back home might never feel as real or vivid.
“I came home a completely different person,” Capener said.
She left again on Tuesday to visit a few friends in Norway and do a brief stint on the crew of the schooner Atyla as it sails from Kiel, Germany to Aalborg, Denmark to compete in the annual Tall Ship Races.
“I’ll always have stories that I want to tell my friends and family, but as much as I try to explain them, nobody’s going to be able to understand it the way we did (on the Sørlandet),” Capener said. “Sometimes it feels like it was a dream.”
Setting sail
The adventure started in the most mundane way when Capener Googled “school on a ship.”
“I’d always loved the ocean, and I knew that during high school I wanted to leave and do something different,” Capener said. “(A+ World Academy) was the first result that popped up.”
Soon she’d been accepted as one of 60 students -- plus 20 teachers and crew – who would be setting sail from the Sørlandet’s home port of Kristiansand, Norway on a voyage through the Mediterranean, across the Atlantic, into the Caribbean, and then back to Norway.
Two weeks of training in port gave Capener her first taste of daily life aboard the Sørlandet: Wake up at 7, breakfast at 7:30, muster at 8 for morning announcements, clean the ship until 9, alternate between classes and watch from 9 to 6, go to bed, and wake up sometime in the night for a two-hour night watch.
Launched in 1927, the Sørlandet is the oldest full-rigged ship still at sea, and it doubles as a museum, so every surface had to be immaculate. Cleaning became such a habit for Capener that her parents had to buy her a full set of cleaning supplies when she got home.
Students attended class seven days a week, unless the ship was in port.
“The routine can be pretty calming because you never have to wonder about it,” Capener said. “But living on the ocean is kind of a surprise anyway.”
Radio silence
One big surprise came in the Mediterranean at about 11:30 p.m., as Capener was nearing the end of a two-hour watch. Capener was fantasizing about her hammock when radar showed a large tanker with a Slavic name on a course to intercept.
A square-rigger like the Sørlandet is less maneuverable than most ships afloat nowadays, so the common procedure is to politely ask the other ship to change course to avoid a collision. With 15 minutes until collision, Sørlandet repeatedly radioed the tanker, but there was no response.
Watch 2 woke up the captain. The Sørlandet avoids using lights at night in order to preserve the crew’s night vision, but the captain started flashing lights and illuminating the ship’s sails, hoping the tanker would get the message. Then he started using a radio device that transmitted a loud ping to the tanker’s chart house.
“There was nothing but radio silence. We were so confused,” Capener said. “Is everyone dead on that boat? It was a strange, Twilight Zone type of experience.”
With just minutes left before a collision, the captain ordered the Sørlandet brought about hard to starboard. The two ships passed at an uncomfortably close distance, Capener’s watch ended, and she returned to her hammock unsettled by the “creepy” encounter with the silent tanker.
110 feet above deck
Climbing to the Sørlandet’s masthead was always thrilling and a little scary, especially in heavy seas. If the deck is heaving back and forth, simple geometry will tell you that the motion will be even more dramatic 110 feet above deck.
Terrified of heights, Capener went aloft for the first time on her third day, while the ship was still at anchor and conditions were as placid as possible. She climbed up past the mainsail, past the lower topsail, past the upper topsail, and up to the top-gallant sail, the second-highest level of the mast. Suddenly the repeated instruction “Don’t let go” didn’t seem quite as silly as it had down on deck.
“It’s like being at the top of a roller-coaster, except it’s just your body – there’s nothing else keeping you safe,” Capener said. “If you let go, that’s on you.”
As the voyage went on, she got more comfortable ascending all the way to the royals, the highest sails on the mast.
“Oftentimes we’d climb up just for fun, or to watch dolphins or whales,” she said. “And we’d have to climb up for work all the time. In bad weather that was obviously pretty scary.”
For her first climb to the royals, she was accompanied by a Norwegian crew member named Matthias. Most of the crew had dropped out of high school, so they lacked the students’ booksmarts, but their thorough understanding of life at sea quickly earned the respect of the students, who learned that there's more than one type of intelligence.
Exotic ports
The Sørlandet visited Caribbean islands like Bequia, one of the only places in the world where aboriginal whaling is still allowed, and BBQ Island, home to six humans, one dog and (to Capener’s disappointment) only one barbecue.
In Colombia she joined an expedition into the rainforest to visit La Ciudad Perdida, “The Lost City.” Capener fell sick – she blames her anti-malaria medicine – and had to be taken back to port via mule and motorcycle along terrifyingly precarious mountain trails that didn’t seem fit for either one.
Despite those ups and downs and the bouts of seasickness, which faded after a few months, the ship started to feel like home. She was especially close to the rest of Watch 2 – which quickly became known as “the crazy watch” – but the whole crew started to feel like a family.
“It was the kind of brother-sister relationship I’d always dreamed of,” said Capener, an only child. “It changed my whole personality, in terms of teamwork. And I don’t think I’ll ever have a friendship as close as I have with those people.”
This fall she will attend Santa Monica College, partly because it’s near the ocean. She hopes to spend some time sailing, in hopes of recapturing the experience she had aboard the Sørlandet.
In the last days on the ship, she wrote in her journal that she would be lucky to have another experience as memorable and adventurous as her nine months at sea.
“I still feel that way,” she said. “I would hate for that to be the peak of my life, but I want to do even more amazing things. I know it’s selfish to have had an experience that was so amazing and still want more. But I don’t care. I still want more.”