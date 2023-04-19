The Saint Helena Community Band is proud to announce its debut independent performance at St. Helena's Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

The band's conductor since September 2012, Andy Collinsworth speaks for all 40-some SHCB volunteer musicians as he cordially invites the community to this concert of traditional and new repertoire celebrating the spring season. Featured works of his selected program include:

• Symphonic Celebration, a celebratory overture by Robert Sheldon

• Hebrides Suite, a compilation of traditional Scottish songs by Clare Grundman

• Yosemite Autumn, a beautiful portrayal of the majesty of Yosemite by Mark Camphouse

• Greek Folk Song Suite, traditional folk songs arranged by Franco Cesarini

• The Black Horse Troop, by John Philip Sousa, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of its composition

Admission is free to ensure music lovers of all means can attend. Seating is open, so come early to secure your favorite seat.

The Saint Helena Community Band, founded by Francis Ford Coppola in 2007, has been bringing family members of all ages and stages of musicians together from all walks of life to share their love of music, time and talent for the enrichment, education and enjoyment of the Napa Valley community. Now in its 16th season, SHCB's current and past musicians are all very happy to participate as Coppola's original vision — "A community band could be a wonderful thing that could get us all together as neighbors" — has been coming true for so many through the years.

With the band's original musicians coming mainly from St. Helena and Calistoga, to its now expanded community from American Canyon, Napa, Rutherford, Angwin, St. Helena and Calistoga, to Sonoma, Penngrove and Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, SHCB members enjoy spreading the cheer of their mutual musical endeavors to the broader community beyond. The season's remaining performances include:

• Monday, May 22: joint Petaluma Community Band concert 7 p.m. at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma

• Sunday, June 11: 6th Francis Coppola Winery concert 3:30 p.m. by the Pool Pavilion in Geyserville

• Sunday, July 2: Pioneer Park Independence concert 5 p.m. in Calistoga

• Tuesday, July 4: St. Helena 14th Annual Independence Day Concert 5:30 p.m. in Lyman Park

The St Helena Performing Arts Center is located at 1401 Grayson Ave. in St. Helena.

For a flyer and more information on the band and musicians, go to SaintHelenaBand.org or facebook.com/StHelenaCommunityBand.

