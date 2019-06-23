The Saint Helena Community Band will present its 12th annual Independence Day Concert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Lyman Park. The concert will be a broad mix of popular tunes, rock ’n’ roll, Latin, and – of course – patriotic music including familiar Sousa marches.
The concert is sponsored in conjunction with St. Helena’s Park and Rec Commission and will include free A&W root beer floats before and during the concert. Plan to arrive early for good seating.
The Saint Helena Community Band draws local musicians, young and old, to perform free community concerts. It is a public, nonprofit 501c3 organization founded in 2007 by Francis Ford Coppola.