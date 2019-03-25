Three local wind bands will join forces for the Saint Helena Community Band Spring Fling, a joyous spring musical. The Saint Helena Community Band along with the Pacific Union College Prep Band and the PUC Symphonic Wind Ensemble come together at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, to celebrate the arrival of spring. The concert is hosted by Pacific Union College and will be held at Paulin Hall on the PUC campus in Angwin. Admission and parking are free.
