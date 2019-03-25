Try 3 months for $3
Bandmaster Dr. Andy Collinsworth

Bandmaster Dr. Andy Collinsworth is full of enthusiasm as he directs the Saint Helena Community Band at is annual Independence Day Concert July 4, 2018 at St. Helena's Lyman Park.

 Alani Flores photo

Three local wind bands will join forces for the Saint Helena Community Band Spring Fling, a joyous spring musical. The Saint Helena Community Band along with the Pacific Union College Prep Band and the PUC Symphonic Wind Ensemble come together at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, to celebrate the arrival of spring. The concert is hosted by Pacific Union College and will be held at Paulin Hall on the PUC campus in Angwin. Admission and parking are free.

