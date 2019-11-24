From the talented cast and crew that brought you “Mamma Mia,” St. Helena Drama will present the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Disney's “Newsies,” in March.
Set during the post-industrial revolution in New York, “Newsies,” which was adapted from the 1992 film starring Christian Bale, took Broadway by storm in 2012. Based on a true story, the show follows Jack Kelly, a scrappy young newsboy and aspiring artist, through the Newsboy Strike of 1899. Kelly leads a group of newsboys who take on publisher Joseph Pulitzer.
Patti Coyle and Craig Bond said they are thrilled to bring "Newsies" to the St. Helena community.
Coyle said, “I have wanted to direct this show ever since St. Helena Drama saw the Broadway tour in 2015. 'Newsies' is electrifying and will be a shot of adrenaline for the St. Helena community.”
“Newsies” is directed by Coyle, with musical direction by Craig Bond and choreography by Reed Davis. It will be presented at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. March 6, 7, 13, and 14 and 2 p.m. March 8, 15.
Reserve advance tickets at sthelenadrama.com.