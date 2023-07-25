The Saint Helena Forum will offer a free virtual forum on "The Gun Violence Crisis: What's Behind America's Obsession?" available for streaming anytime after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Most of us think of the arming of America as occurring when our country formed and unified with the Declaration of Independence. But our gun history goes back a couple of centuries before independence and reveals how, to this day, America has never really been united.

Join journalist, author and historian Colin Woodard and Pulitzer Prize-winning screenwriter and novelist David Freed, for a conversation about the historical origins of America’s deadly dilemma, which extend back centuries before the U.S. won its independence.

Woodard is a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning journalist who is director of Nationhood Lab at the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Affairs.

Freed shared a Pulitzer Prize for the Los Angeles Times' coverage of the 1992 Los Angeles riots and was an individual finalist for the Pulitzer Prize’s Gold Medal for Public Service.

Founded in 2019, the Saint Helena Forum for Innovation & Creativity is a grassroots, entirely volunteer organization, funded by donations and grants from our local Napa Valley friends and neighbors. Our mission is to inform, inspire and entertain every citizen of the region and beyond by providing access to a broad range of humanities-based presentations.

For more information, or to sign into this free event, go to shforum.org/live-forum.