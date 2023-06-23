The Saint Helena Forum will welcome Dr. Nora Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Psychologist, and Elizabeth Bates-Freed for a virtual conversation about a new study that uses genomic data from more than 1 million people to reveal shared genetic markers underlining substance use disorders at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

A native of Mexico and the great-granddaughter of Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky, DVolkow is the long-time director of the world’s largest funder of scientific research on the health aspects of addiction. As a research psychiatrist, Dr. Volkow pioneered the use of brain imaging to investigate how substance use affects brain functions. In particular, her studies have documented how changes in the dopamine system affect the functions of brain regions involved with reward and self-control in addiction. She has also made important contributions to the neurobiology of obesity, ADHD, and aging. Volkow was named one of Time magazine’s “Top 100 People Who Shape Our World,” one of “20 People to Watch” by Newsweek, “Innovator of the Year” by U.S News and World Report, and “34 Leaders Who Are Changing Health Care” by Fortune Magazine.

Freed is a clinical psychologist and medical journalist with a special interest in the intersection between physical illness and emotional well-being. “Betsy” worked for more than 25 years as a daily newspaper reporter, editor, contributor to numerous books on health and wellness, and a medical correspondent/bureau chief for the International Medical News Group. In a midlife career shift, Freed earned her master's and doctorate degrees in clinical psychology. Her practice focuses on patients and families as they manage illnesses such as cancer, neuromuscular disease, and dementia.

Founded in 2019, the Saint Helena Forum is a grassroots, entirely volunteer organization, funded by donations and grants from our local Napa Valley friends and neighbors. Our mission is to inform, inspire, and entertain every citizen of the region and beyond by providing access to a broad range of humanities-based presentations.

For more information, or to register for this free event, go to: shforum.org