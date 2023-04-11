The Saint Helena Forum for Innovation & Creativity will present a free virtual discussion about laughter at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Doug Barr, board chair of the forum, will talk to biological anthropologist Sasha Winkler about "the surprisingly serious subject of laughter, and its evolutionary value for both human and non-human animals."

Winkler is a Ph.D. candidate at UCLA and a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow with a background in primatology. She holds degrees in biological anthropology from UCLA and in linguistics and cognitive science from Pomona College.

Winkler researches social behavior in primates, with a focus on the evolution of play, vocal communication and learning. Her current research focuses on the cognitive effects of laughter in humans and bonobos.

Founded in 2019, the Saint Helena Forum is an entirely volunteer, educational nonprofit, funded by donations and grants. Its mission is to inform, inspire and entertain by providing access to a broad range of humanities-based lectures, panel discussions, performances and interviews.

For more information or to register for this free event, go to shforum.org.

15 sketch comedy shows worth your while 15 sketch comedy shows worth your while The Carol Burnett Show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Monty Python's Flying Circus Saturday Night Live SCTV The Muppet Show In Living Color Mr. Show with Bob and David Chappelle's Show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Portlandia Key and Peele A Black Lady Sketch Show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun