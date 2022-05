The Saint Helena Forum for Innovation and Creativity will host a free virtual discussion about “Hacking Darwin: Rebooting Disappearing Species” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

Join the conversation between Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Freed and evolutionary molecular biologist Beth Shapiro discussing biodiversity, de-extinction, gene editing, and ethically reinventing nature to save the planet.

For more information, or to register for this free event, go to shforum.org.