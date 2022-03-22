 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saint Helena Forum hosts discussion of storytelling

 Courtesy of Saint Helena Forum

Join the Saint Helena Forum for a free virtual discussion about the art, craft and science of storytelling at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.

The guests will be Margot Leitman, teacher, award-winning storyteller, and best-selling author; Rena Strober, known for her many appearances on and off Broadway, at Lincoln Center, and on television; and Jonathan Adler, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology, working on the relationship between narrative identity development and psychological well-being.

The event will be introduced by Forum President Doug Barr, and Board Member Michael Merriman will interview the guests.

For more information, or to register for this free event, go to shforum.org.

