Saint Helena Forum hosts discussion of women on TV

The Saint Helena Forum for Innovation and Creativity will host a free virtual round table conversation about the influence of television on the Women’s Movement and American cultural shifts from the 1960s until today at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

"Who Put the Funny in Feminism?" will feature Bonnie J. Dow, Bill Persky, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason and Peter Bergman in conversation with actor/writer/director Doug Barr, chairman of the Saint Helena Forum.

Dow is Professor of Communication Studies and Dean of Academic Affairs for the College of Arts & Science at Vanderbilt University and author of "Prime-Time Feminism: Television, Media Culture, and the Women’s Movement Since 1970." Dow is co-editor of "The Sage Handbook of Gender and Communication" and "The Aunt Lute Anthology of U.S. Women Writers, Volume One: 17th –19th Centuries."

Persky was a writer, director, and producer for "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Sid Caesar," and "Kate & Allie." He created the Marlo Thomas classic "That Girl," winning five Primetime Emmys, and was nominated four additional times. Persky is a contributing writer for USA Today and the Los Angeles Times and a guest lecturer at NYU Film School, Yale University and Columbia University. His memoir, "My Life Is A Situation Comedy," was published in 2012.

Bloodworth-Thomason is the creator/writer of "Designing Women" and "Evening Shade," two of CBS's most successful comedies. She wrote episodes for "Paper Moon," "Rhoda," and the original pilot for "One Day at a Time," as well as five episodes of "M*A*S*H." She also served as executive producer on three other series: "Hearts Afire," "Women of the House," and "Emeril." Bloodworth-Thomason is the first American writer in television history to write 35 consecutive episodes of a series.

Bergman played Dr. Cliff Warner on the ABC daytime television series “All My Children.” After 10 years in that role, he left the show to join the cast of the CBS series “The Young and the Restless” in the starring role of Jack Abbott. Bergman has also guest-starred in the series “The Five Mrs. Buchanans,” “The Nanny” and “The King of Queens,” as well as made-for-TV movies “Pity the Poor Soldier,” “Woman on the Ledge” and “Palomino.”

For more information, or to register for this free event, go to shforum.org.