The Saint Helena Forum for Innovation & Creativity will present a free virtual discussion about “Recent Milestones, Current Status and Future Prospects for Nuclear Fusion as a Viable Energy Source" at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Mordecai “Mordy” Rosen, a plasma physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, will talk with the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist David Freed. Forum guests will be introduced by board chair Doug Barr.

Rosen has worked at Lawrence Livermore since 1976. He studies fusion reactions created at the National Ignition Facility, the world’s largest laser. He is a fellow of the American Physical Society, winner of the Teller Medal of the American Nuclear Society for his role in creating the new field of high energy density physics, and winner of the Excellence in Plasma Physics Award for designing the world’s first laboratory X-ray laser.

Freed is a screenwriter, author and former investigative journalist for the Los Angeles Times. He was an individual finalist for the Pulitzer Prize’s Gold Medal for Public Service and shared a Pulitzer Prize for the newspaper’s coverage of the Rodney King riots in 1992. He is a frequent contributor to national magazines like Air and Space, Smithsonian and The Atlantic, and currently teaches creative writing at the Harvard extension school.

Founded in 2019, the Saint Helena Forum is an entirely volunteer, educational nonprofit, funded by donations and grants. Its mission is to inform, inspire and entertain by providing access to a broad range of humanities-based lectures, panel discussions, performances and interviews.

For more information, or to register for this free event, go to shforum.org.