Saint Helena Forum hosts talk with astrophysicist Avi Loeb

Join the Saint Helena Forum for a free virtual discussion between Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and Forum Board President Douglas Barr at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University. He received a Ph.D. in Physics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel at age 24.

Loeb led the first international project supported by the Strategic Defense Initiative and was subsequently a long-term member of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton. Loeb has written eight books and about 800 papers on a wide range of topics, including black holes, the first stars, the search for extraterrestrial life and the future of the Universe.

His most recent book, "Extraterrestrial," outlines his controversial theory that an object that passed through the solar system in 2017 was created by an advanced alien civilization.

Loeb is the Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and also serves as the Head of the Galileo Project. He had been the longest-serving Chair of Harvard's Department of Astronomy (2011-2020) and the Founding Director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative.

For more information, or to register for this free event, go to shforum.org.