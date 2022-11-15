Saint Helena Forum on 'Exploring Other Worlds'

The Saint Helena Forum for Innovation & Creativity will present a free virtual forum on "Exploring Other Worlds: The James Webb Space Telescope, Planetary Systems, and Searching for the Building Blocks of Life" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Join Stefanie Milam, Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science JWST, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Freed for an insider conversation about the JWST's most recent discoveries while exploring deep space, planetary systems and searching for the building blocks of life elsewhere in the universe.

Milam is a native of Houston. She works in the astrochemistry laboratory at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. She is an expert in rotational spectroscopy, laboratory modeling of astrochemistry and molecular astrophysics of the interstellar medium, evolved stars, star formation regions, and the astrobiology of primitive materials. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Arizona.

For more information, or to register for this free event, go to shforum.org.