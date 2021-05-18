Saint Helena Forum plans virtual event with renowned dance company

The Saint Helena Forum for Innovation and Creativity will host “Moments in Movement,” a virtual event featuring members of the Martha Graham Dance Company, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.

The event will feature Doug Barr, president of the Saint Helena Forum, in conversation with Janet Eilber, artistic director for the Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance, and dancers Xin Ying and Charlotte Landreau of the Martha Graham Dance Company. There will also be photos and video clips of dances.

Founded in 1926, the Martha Graham Dance Company is the oldest in the United States. The discussion will explore how a dance company founded by a woman born in the 19th century can remain relevant to audiences born in the 21st century.

Graham’s father was an alienist (equivalent to a modern-day psychiatrist) who used his patients’ body movements to analyze the problems they were experiencing. Influenced by her father’s work, Graham revolutionized dance.

“(Graham’s) great innovation was, instead of doing pretty dances, let’s do dances about who we are as human beings and explore how the movement of the body relates to what’s going on emotionally,” Barr said.