Saints Athletic Association plans Fajita Fest Drive Thru and Online Auction

  • Updated
Saints banner over Main Street

A banner congratulating the St. Helena High School Class of 2020 hangs over Main Street last June.

 David Stoneberg, Star

After canceling the 2020 Fajita Fest, the Saints Athletic Association is organizing a re-imagined Fajita Fest Drive Thru and Online Auction on Saturday, May 8, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

The Online Auction opens May 5 at 9 a.m. and closes May 8 at noon at https://fajitafest21.ggo.bid.

Now more than ever, as many students have been sidelined from the sports they love, the Saints Athletic Association is committed to making sure sports programs continue to thrive at St. Helena High School. During COVID-19, with the absence of after-school athletics, we have been reminded once again of the critical role that athletics play for students. Through sports, athletes have a sense of purpose, learn discipline, leadership, confidence and build community.

The funds raised at the Fajita Fest will be used to support all of the athletic programs at St. Helena High School. Each year SAA donates $750 to each of the 14 athletic teams and cheerleaders. SAA has funded the Wellness Clinic, which provides physical therapy, treatment and nutritional counseling to all high school students. Grants to the baseball, basketball, volleyball, track, football, softball, wrestling and swim teams have been funded, as have two annual scholarships for deserving student athletes. This past year the SAA supported the purchase of a new scoreboard and is eager to put it to use.

Fajita Fest tickets can be purchased online at https://shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita.

For more information, email Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com.

