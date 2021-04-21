Saints Athletic Association plans Fajita Fest Drive Thru and Online Auction

After canceling the 2020 Fajita Fest, the Saints Athletic Association is organizing a re-imagined Fajita Fest Drive Thru and Online Auction on Saturday, May 8, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

The Online Auction opens May 5 at 9 a.m. and closes May 8 at noon at https://fajitafest21.ggo.bid.

Now more than ever, as many students have been sidelined from the sports they love, the Saints Athletic Association is committed to making sure sports programs continue to thrive at St. Helena High School. During COVID-19, with the absence of after-school athletics, we have been reminded once again of the critical role that athletics play for students. Through sports, athletes have a sense of purpose, learn discipline, leadership, confidence and build community.