Saints Athletic Association’s ‘Fajita Fest’ will be held in May

St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club – Saints Athletic Association – will hold their 16th annual “Fajita Fest” fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 2 at the Native Sons Hall, 1315 Spring St. in St. Helena.

This popular hometown event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia, a no-host bar, and Charbay vodka, and a delicious fajita dinner from Villa Corona.

This year organizers will honor the founding members of the Saints Athletic Association who joined forces in January 1979 to ensure funding for athletic programs at St. Helena High School. Those founding members were: Fred Beringer, Dot Callistini, Dick Hoppe, Ray Land, John Livingston, Ron Menegon, Mike Micheli, Walter Raymond, Shirley Robbins, Jim Schuh and Dave Zumwalt.

Tickets are available for $40 per person or $350 for a table for eight by contacting Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com or online at https://shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita.

Funds raised will benefit all sports programs and athletes at St. Helena High School.

