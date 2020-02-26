Saints Athletic Association’s ‘Fajita Fest’ will be held in May

Saints Athletic Association’s ‘Fajita Fest’ will be held in May

Beringer donates coins to Saints

St. Helena High School athletes Juan Hernandez, left, Antonio Macias, Julia DeVincenzi and Sophia Sakopoulos accepted eight buckets full of pennies (and the occasional bigger coin) donated by Beringer Vineyards to the Saints Athletic Association in March 2016. Guests often throw coins into Beringer’s fountain. Tracy Sweeney, the winery’s recently hired general manager for hospitality, came up with the idea of periodically donating the coins to charity. Athletic Director Tom Hoppe planned to soak the coins in CLR, power-wash them, and have the coins rolled and deposited. Until then, nobody’s sure how much money is in the buckets.

 Jesse Duarte/Star

St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club – Saints Athletic Association – will hold their 16th annual “Fajita Fest” fundraiser at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 2 at the Native Sons Hall, 1315 Spring St. in St. Helena.

This popular hometown event features silent and live auctions with unique wine lots, gift baskets and sports memorabilia, a no-host bar, and Charbay vodka, and a delicious fajita dinner from Villa Corona.

This year organizers will honor the founding members of the Saints Athletic Association who joined forces in January 1979 to ensure funding for athletic programs at St. Helena High School. Those founding members were: Fred Beringer, Dot Callistini, Dick Hoppe, Ray Land, John Livingston, Ron Menegon, Mike Micheli, Walter Raymond, Shirley Robbins, Jim Schuh and Dave Zumwalt.

Tickets are available for $40 per person or $350 for a table for eight by contacting Patty DiTomaso at pditomaso@herdellprinting.com or online at https://shhs.ejoinme.org/fajita.

Funds raised will benefit all sports programs and athletes at St. Helena High School.

