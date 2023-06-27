By the time you read this we will finally be leaving June-uary and entering our typical hot summer months. And when the mercury reaches 90, I for one do not want to turn on that stove. That is when I turn to salads, and there is no better place to prepare for that than the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

But I get bored sometimes with the same old lettuce and tomato combo. Instead, I turn to salads that offer some more unusual ingredients or that can be the whole meal. Adding nuts, cheese, meat or eggs or using fruits and vegetables that are a little out of the ordinary can turn a plain salad into something terrific.

A chopped salad is one of my go-tos, particularly when I have a bunch of stuff in the fridge that needs to be used. Chop up anything you have: carrots, radishes, broccoli, firm lettuces like radicchio or escarole, and then add peas, crumbled cheese and chopped eggs. Toss with a mustard vinaigrette and you have a meal. Or try a mix of some more interesting pairings like radicchio and apple or squash, fennel and arugula. Throw in some sliced, firm seasonal stone fruit for an added twist. Or make a cold salad of chilled, blanched asparagus spears topped with chopped hard-boiled eggs or goat cheese.

Another of my favorite side salads is a simple shaved (with a mandolin) zucchini and/or summer squash tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. For a new idea, I asked Citlalli of Tu Universo what she would recommend.

“I like a poke bowl-like salad with mixed greens, quinoa or white rice, corn, cucumber, tomato, onion and cilantro tossed with a siracha aioli,” she told me.

Wow, I hadn’t thought of that and fortunately, you can get all those fresh ingredients there at Tu Universo’s stand.

And for the times you don’t want to even open the knife drawer, you can pick up a fresh papaya salad from Thai House, one of our new market vendors this season. So beat the heat, grab all your salad fixings at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market this Friday from any of our 13 organic produce growers, and you will be all set.

And get yourself in summer shape by participating in Saint Fit St. Helena’s free "Fitness and Mobility Class" at 9 a.m. on the lawn between the bocce courts and skate park. All levels are welcome.

Also, bring the kids to “Kids' Story Time and Songs” featuring songs by Michael Caldarola with his ukulele, and local author Michelle Wagner reading alongside her son, Mickey, her award-winning book "Mickey on the Move Farming."

Stop by the Market Classroom for a “Plants & Pollinators” activity and “Fantasy Faces” face painting from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Last but not least, Napa Humane will be making its season debut. So much happening — see you there!

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 27 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

