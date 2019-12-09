St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth was at the Carnegie Building Friday night, greeting people and enjoying the city’s Christmas kickoff event that included youngsters making Christmas ornaments and standing in line, waiting for Santa Claus.
Earlier that evening, before Santa Claus arrived on a St. Helena Fire Department truck, the mayor joked about crashing the line, so he would be first in line. He didn’t do that and, as it was, a lot of children lined up in front of him, patiently waiting their turn to sit on Santa’s lap.
A nosy reporter asked the mayor what he wanted from Santa for Christmas. “First of all I’d like to ask for peace on earth, and then I’d like to have the York Creek Dam removed, a new city hall … ” The nosy reporter butted in, interrupting the mayor, asking “Where, Geoff?”
Not taking the bait, Ellsworth responded, “I don’t quite know where yet.”
Then, he continued with the city’s Christmas wish list “ … And upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant. I don’t want to ask for too much,” he said, adding, “I got a new bicycle earlier in the year, so I can’t ask for a new bike.”
Ellsworth thought for a few seconds and added another wish: “A wonderful year of more of this kind of community engagement, like we’re doing tonight.”
Asking another tough question, the reporter said, “Did you have hot chocolate and cookies?”
The mayor is up to the challenge -- because after all it is the Christmas season -- and responds, “I had some of the hors d’ oeuvres and I’m going to be going down for the hot chocolate afterwards. I didn’t start with the cookies. I was tempted, but I’m trying to pace myself. It’s a long holiday season, so I’m trying to, when I come out of a function, not overload myself on the sweets.”