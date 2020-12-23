Santas, Christmas trees galore at St. Helena home

Ebenezer Scrooge and the Grinch would shudder to see the amount of Christmas cheer on proud display at Patti Phelps’ house.
About 80 miniature bottlebrush Christmas trees and scores of Schaller papier-mâché Santas greet Christmastime visitors to Phelps’ Oak Avenue home – and that’s before you catch sight of the lavishly decorated tree in the living room.
Phelps has been collecting the German-made Schallers for 30 years. She used to stock them at her former downtown boutique, Murray n’ Gibbs.
“They put the papier-mâché into 200-year-old chocolate molds,” Phelps said. “Then they take them out and hand-paint them. For hundreds of years the tradition was to fill them with candy, and that’s what the children got for Christmas. Now they’re just decorative.”
“In the morning when the light comes through they just glitter, almost like they’re alive” she added. “It’s breathtaking.”
Phelps’ family didn’t have much when she was growing up, and Christmas “wasn’t always a happy time.” She’s making up for it now.
“Ever since, I’ve wanted to make Christmas better than what I remembered,” she said. “It’s gotten to be a big deal for me.”
