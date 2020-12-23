 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santas, Christmas trees galore at St. Helena home

Santas, Christmas trees galore at St. Helena home

{{featured_button_text}}

Ebenezer Scrooge and the Grinch would shudder to see the amount of Christmas cheer on proud display at Patti Phelps’ house.

About 80 miniature bottlebrush Christmas trees and scores of Schaller papier-mâché Santas greet Christmastime visitors to Phelps’ Oak Avenue home – and that’s before you catch sight of the lavishly decorated tree in the living room.

Phelps has been collecting the German-made Schallers for 30 years. She used to stock them at her former downtown boutique, Murray n’ Gibbs.

“They put the papier-mâché into 200-year-old chocolate molds,” Phelps said. “Then they take them out and hand-paint them. For hundreds of years the tradition was to fill them with candy, and that’s what the children got for Christmas. Now they’re just decorative.”

“In the morning when the light comes through they just glitter, almost like they’re alive” she added. “It’s breathtaking.”

Phelps’ family didn’t have much when she was growing up, and Christmas “wasn’t always a happy time.” She’s making up for it now.

“Ever since, I’ve wanted to make Christmas better than what I remembered,” she said. “It’s gotten to be a big deal for me.”

WATCH NOW: LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING? CHOOSE TO DONATE THIS CHRISTMAS

PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA

JESSE DUARTE'S MEMORABLE ST. HELENA STAR STORIES FROM 2020

Jesse Duarte's memorable St. Helena Star stories from 2020

Here are five of the stories I most enjoyed telling in 2020, from the firefighters who saved St. Helena to the hard-working families who are building their future homes at Brenkle Court. 

On the real Dave Stoneberg

On the real Dave Stoneberg

  • Updated

I looked back fondly on the 14 years I spent working with former editor Dave Stoneberg, who became my close friend.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News