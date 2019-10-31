Chuck Sawday has joined the St. Helena office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. Sawday has been involved in the real estate industry for more than 40 years. His primary focus is estate properties, vineyards, land and wineries, said a news release.
He received his bachelor's degree in agricultural business from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
You have free articles remaining.
"Real estate is my only business and I believe that it is this network and team effort, in a spirit of cooperation, which is a key to my success," he said.
Info: cbnapavalley.com