Scholarships available to Napa County students

The Napa Valley Community Foundation has 13 scholarships available for Napa County residents seeking to advance their education by attending a two- or four-year college or university or attending a trade or vocational school.

Awards range from $350 to $10,000. Online applications are accepted through March 6 at NapaValleyCF.org/im-a-student/scholarship-opportunities.

Although most scholarships are for Napa County graduating high school seniors, there are scholarships available for non-high school county residents, including Napa Valley College students, nursing students at either NVC or Pacific Union College, teachers and educators, military veterans and their children, Calistoga Junior/Senior High School students studying music, and vineyard and winery workers or their dependents.

Last year, the foundation awarded 105 scholarships totaling $347,500, an increase of nearly $70,000 over the previous year thanks to the addition of two new scholarship funds, opened in 2022 by a generous anonymous donor.

“Most of our recipients come from low-income families and 78% of our scholarship awardees last year identified as first-generation college students,” said Ellen Drayton, who oversees the foundation’s scholarship program.

With the addition of four new scholarships available for the 2023 cycle, the NVCF has become the largest provider of scholarships in the Napa Valley.

The four newest scholarships include:

• A health care scholarship made possible by Queen of the Valley Foundation for Napa County residents enrolled in specific nursing or respiratory therapy programs at either Napa Valley College or Pacific Union College;

• The Amy and Hank Stockton Scholarship benefiting graduating Napa County public high school seniors who will be pursuing a post-secondary education and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5;

• The Dave Smith Scholarship for graduating seniors who attend public high schools in Napa County and NVC students who plan to pursue an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering, computer science or music at a community college or four-year college/university; and

• The Robert Alexander Scott Scholarship for entry-level or non-supervisory vineyard or winery workers or their children and spouses/partners, who are studying for a certificate or an associate’s degree in viticulture and/or enology at select West Coast colleges including NVC and Santa Rosa Junior College.

Many NVCF scholarships support students financially for each year that they are in school, either renewing automatically for each year of a student’s educational journey or opening for subsequent awards by application.

The scholarships give students a leg up on their education and bring to life their hopes of attending college.

“It’s been my parents’ dream to have a college graduate in the family," said Anahi Salinas Barrera, a first-year student at Chico State University and the first in her family to attend college. "I want to make them proud, especially my Dad, who has worked long, hard hours in the fields to help support my goal of becoming a teacher. I could not attend college without this scholarship."

Gabriela Martinez Calderon, a recipient of two NVCF scholarships, is studying computer science at UC Berkeley.

“The scholarships have made a huge difference in my life and have made my college dreams a reality,” Calderon said.

For more information and to apply, visit NapaValleyCF.org/im-a-student/scholarship-opportunities, or contact NVCF at Scholarships@NapaValleyCF.org or 707-254-9565. If you’d like to learn more about setting up or contributing to a scholarship fund at NVCF, please call Terence Mulligan, president, at 707-254-9565, ext. 11.

Breaking down the types of scholarships available to students Breaking down the types of scholarships available to students Merit aid Need-based aid Identity-based scholarships Government scholarships Athletic scholarships Activity-based scholarships Military scholarships Employer-sponsored tuition assistance