Try 1 month for 99¢
Firefighter of the Year
Submitted photo

Scott Dale, second from left, was named Firefighter of the Year during the St. Helena Fire Department’s annual Cioppino Feed and Bosses Night on Feb. 9. From left are Nick Solakian, honored for most calls on an engine and most overall calls; Dale; Adam Waters, honored for most night calls; and Fire Chief John Sorensen.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0