Scott Dale, second from left, was named Firefighter of the Year during the St. Helena Fire Department’s annual Cioppino Feed and Bosses Night on Feb. 9. From left are Nick Solakian, honored for most calls on an engine and most overall calls; Dale; Adam Waters, honored for most night calls; and Fire Chief John Sorensen.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake reported outside Napa
-
Sheriff's Office: Convicted felon found with gun and drugs in north Napa
-
Update: Napa deputy's body camera may have captured fatal shooting of an armed motorist Sunday night
-
Harry Price, the visionary who helped launch downtown Napa's rebirth, dead at 77
-
Napa River flows into flood bypass as storm gives Napa Valley its final shot
promotion
Planning an event in Napa County?