Screening of Bond film in St. Helena benefits Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council

The Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council invites the public to a benefit screening of "No Time To Die," the new James Bond film, at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $50, which can be made at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5268326. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All proceeds will be donated to the Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council. Guests will enjoy wines from wineries located in the Spring Mountain District growing region. Oak Avenue Catering will donate food bites. Bergman Family Vineyards, an estate-vineyard winery in the Spring Mountain District, is the event sponsor.

It has been a year since the Glass Fire roared through the Spring Mountain area, destroying wineries, homes and vineyards.

“As we begin fundraising to support our outreach and fire prevention efforts, we wanted to start with something to gather our community together,” SMFSC founders Pam Bergman and Shari Gardner said in a news release.

The Cameo follows COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing inside.