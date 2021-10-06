Screening of Bond film in St. Helena benefits Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council

The Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council invites the public to a benefit screening of "No Time To Die," the new James Bond film, at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena.
Tickets are a suggested donation of $50, which can be made at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5268326. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All proceeds will be donated to the Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council. Guests will enjoy wines from wineries located in the Spring Mountain District growing region. Oak Avenue Catering will donate food bites. Bergman Family Vineyards, an estate-vineyard winery in the Spring Mountain District, is the event sponsor.
It has been a year since the Glass Fire roared through the Spring Mountain area, destroying wineries, homes and vineyards.
“As we begin fundraising to support our outreach and fire prevention efforts, we wanted to start with something to gather our community together,” SMFSC founders Pam Bergman and Shari Gardner said in a news release.
The Cameo follows COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing inside.
"No Time To Die" stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright and Lea Seydoux. It’s directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and runs for 163 minutes. In the film, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.